SA speaks against US pressure over ICJ case with Israel

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has revealed that the South African government is not prepared to compromise on its international policy, including its decision to pursue the International Court of Justice matter against Israel to appease the US president, Donald Trump's administration. Trump has recently threatened various sanctions against South Africa.

It has been reported that the US government's announcement to freeze all future funding for South Africa may be a punishment for South Africa’s dragging Israeli government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the International Justice Court (ICJ) over the genocide in Gaza. "We are not going to compromise on our international relations policy concerning the ICJ matter and our outlook on human rights, as well as our domestic issues, which are foregrounded in our constitution of South Africa. On transformation, the International Human Rights Council has confirmed. Lamola who was speaking as part of ANC's international relations subcommittee during the 3rd day of the party's National Eexecutive Comitee meeting at the Birchwood Hotel on Sunday also requested the DA to stop interfering with government policies saying the party must follow the rules when it wants to challenge government policies adding that the ANC as a non-racial party is not too concerned on whether the incoming ambassador to the U.S will be black or white.

"The ANC is a non-racial political party; whether the incoming ambassador is black or white, that will be decided by the President. We are going to look at a capable South African who is proper and meets the needs of a capable ambassador." In terms of whether we will consult with the DA on South Africa's foreign policy, we have stated from the beginning our foreign policy is guided by the Constitution and is informed by the Foreign Services Act and our National Development Plan. That is what we are implementing. We are not implementing something that is outside the laws of this country.