SA to talk to UK, EU over travel ban

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says they will talk to the UK and other countries in Europe who imposed a travel ban to reconsider their decision. He said South Africa had an open-door policy.

Scientists also slammed the decision saying South Africa was punished for the wrong reasons. Phaahla said the World Health Organization (WHO) would also be roped in to help in the discussions with countries who put South Africa on the red list. The UK led the way when it announced that South Africa was on its red list because of a new variant.

However, Phaahla said scientists were doing their job when they uncovered the variant and the country cannot be punished for this. He said measures would be taken to try and get the country off the red list. “What do we do to be removed? We will continue to engage. Now that this has happened our door is open. We will invite those who have taken this kind of step to come back to the discussion and look at the logic. Hopefully, bodies like the WHO will assist in breathing sober air of consideration to those countries who have taken such steps,” said Phaahla.