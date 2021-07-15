SA unrest: One of suspected 12 instigators arrested, says Presidency

Johannesburg - One of the 12 suspected instigators believed to be behind the insurrection in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has been taken into custody for questioning while police are tracking 11 more. Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni gave a brief update on the ongoing violent unrest that has brought the economic hubs in two provinces to their knees.

In a recent briefing, Police Minister Bheki Cele said law enforcement agencies had a list of 12 South Africans who have been implicated in fuelling the violence. He said this including former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile. Addressing the media on Thursday afternoon, Ntshavheni confirmed that one of the 12 “instigators” was in custody but avoided answering further questions on the topic. Ntshavheni also reported that an inquest has been opened after six bodies were found in the roof of the Tembisa Mall. She said the investigation was still under way on whether these bodies were a result of the violence.

Ntshavheni reported that 26 deaths have been reported in Gauteng while the death toll has risen to 91 in KwaZulu-Natal. She said there were fewer incidents reported in Gauteng, however KwaZulu-Natal remained volatile. In Gauteng, another 139 people have been arrested bringing the total arrests to 735 in the province.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the total arrests were 1 478 by Thursday afternoon. While Cele visited the Phoenix area, north of Durban, the government said it remained concerned about the racial tensions in the area. Ntshavheni added that while the main roadways such as the N3 and N2 have been blocked, people should not panic about the shortage of food.