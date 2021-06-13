SA welcomes G7’s resolve to make skills accessible for girls, women: Ramaphosa

CAPE TOWN – Empowering women was central to eradicating poverty and promoting inclusive growth in Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa said, welcoming the G7’s resolve to make skills accessible for girls and women. “Women’s empowerment is central in poverty eradication and promoting inclusive economic growth in Africa,” Ramaphosa said at the G7 Leaders’ Summit session on Open Societies and Economies.

“That is why the African Union has prioritised investment in the education of girls and young women, improving access to finance and markets, and promoting women entrepreneurship,” he said. “We will never realise our ambition of open societies and economies for as long as women do not have equal social and economic opportunities.” The G7’s resolved to make skills accessible and to expand training and education, particularly for girls and women.

The Group of Seven (G7) is an inter-governmental political forum and consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US. Members of the G7 meet annually for a summit to discuss issues on the global stage and to co-ordinate policy. Ramaphosa said the country was committed to working with the G7 and invited member states to “protect and promote shared democratic values”.

The Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the value of free and diverse media as an active citizenry, and robust democratic institutions, Ramaphosa said. “It has also underlined the importance of a global human rights agenda that tackles social and economic injustice, systemic racism and gender inequality,” Ramaphosa said. “It is important that we respect diversity in democratic models, institutional arrangements, economic systems and developmental approaches.”