SA will adopt phased approach to ending lockdown, says President Cyril Ramaphosa
Cape Town - South Africa will adopt a phased approached to easing the country's current Covid-19 lockdown, as an abrupt end to the restrictions could see an overwhelming resurgence in infections, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday evening.
He said the easing of current restrictions, among the most draconian adopted anywhere in the world in response to the health crisis, would be reviewed on a constant basis.
Ramaphosa said he would again address the nation in a televised address on Thursday evening to make announcements regarding the lockdown, which began on March 27.
On Tuesday, the president announced a R500 billion package of relief measures designed to fund the health services as it fights the disease, help families in distress and buttress companies struggling to survive.
African News Agency (ANA)
