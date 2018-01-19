Cape Town - The cogent talk by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on rooting out corruption and dealing with state capture forms part of the strong message that South Africa will be taking to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week.

This is according to Brand SA CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela, who said in an interview this week that the message Ramaphosa -- also now the president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) -- will be taking to Switzerland would address all the issues that led to the country's recent economic downgrades.

These include "the question of political uncertainty, problems at state-owned enterprises, questions around fiscal discipline", and "issues of corruption".

"These are all strong issues that came through from the international ratings agencies," said Makhubela, the head of Brand SA, whose main objective is the marketing of South Africa.

Speaking at a pre-WEF breakfast in Johannesburg on Thursday, Ramaphosa, who will once again lead South Africa's delegation to Davos, said that the country was on a new positive trajectory in rooting out corruption and dealing with state capture.

Ramaphosa said the message that South Africa would be taking to Davos was that "we are taking action against corruption and we are deadly serious about it".

African News Agency/ANA