SA will still receive millions of doses from J&J and Pfizer over the next few months - Mkhize

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed they have halted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pending a probe by scientists in the country. However, Mkhize said out of almost 300 000 health-care workers who have received doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the country no one has reported any side-effects. This comes after six women in the US were found to have blood clots after taking the J&J vaccine. Mkhize told MPs on Wednesday they would still receive millions of doses from J&J and Pfizer over the next few months and it would enable them to meet the target of herd immunity. Mkhize said the country would be receiving thousands of vaccines every week.

“Honorable chair, J&J has formally confirmed that we will receive 1.1 million doses in the last week of April.

“I must also mention honourable members that in light of yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) announcement by the FDA and our subsequent announcement as a country to halt the J&J rollout, it now calls for government to engage and make a determination jointly with J&J on the planned delivery schedule.

“Once we have a clear decision in this regard we will advise this committee and the public at large.

“As we announced yesterday (on Tuesday) this decision was taken as a precaution rather than an intention to completely withdraw the rollout.

“We remain confident as government and are happy that of almost 300 000 people that have been vaccinated with the J&J vaccine in South Africa we have not received any reports of adverse events that have been caused by this vaccine, including clots,” said Mkhize.

Director-general in the Department of Health Sandile Buthelezi said they would keep an eye on the J&J roll-out plan.

He said they would brief lawmakers on the developments.

[email protected]

Political Bureau