President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - South Africa wishes the people of Ethiopia every success in their political, economic, and developmental efforts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

"Ethiopia’s democratic progress needs to be nourished and preserved," he said after official talks with Ethiopian Prime Minjister Abiy Ahmed at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ethiopia’s developmental success was closely linked to South Africa’s success and the success of the continent. 

"We applaud the great vision that led to the realisation of peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, a situation that appeared to be intractable. It is fitting that the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his decisive initiative and continued efforts to resolve the border conflict with an important neighbour. This speaks to the prime minister’s objective to attain ongoing peace and stability in the Horn of Africa," Ramaphosa said.

"We expressed our hope for closer collaboration on the issues of concern to our continent as we advance Agenda 2063 and realise the objectives of silencing the guns. The achievement of sustainable peace and stability is an essential condition for national, regional, and continental development," Ramaphosa said.

This effort would be enhanced by the fact that South Africa had been appointed African Union (AU) champion on AU-United Nations (UN) cooperation on peace operations. The rotational chairship also coincided with South Africa’s third tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

"We hope to continue our cooperation with the other African members of the UN Security Council and with members of the African Union’s Peace and Security Council.

"Working together, we will endeavour to achieve the social and economic development of the continent and the realisation of a prosperous Africa based on inclusive growth and sustainable development," Ramaphosa said.

He added that the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement was an important milestone that afforded South Africa and Ethiopia the opportunity to grow their respective economies through strengthened trade and investment.

African News Agency/ANA