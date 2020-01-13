President Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Picture: Themba Hadebe/AP/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - South Africa wishes the people of Ethiopia every success in their political, economic, and developmental efforts, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday. "Ethiopia’s democratic progress needs to be nourished and preserved," he said after official talks with Ethiopian Prime Minjister Abiy Ahmed at the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Ethiopia’s developmental success was closely linked to South Africa’s success and the success of the continent.

"We applaud the great vision that led to the realisation of peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea, a situation that appeared to be intractable. It is fitting that the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his decisive initiative and continued efforts to resolve the border conflict with an important neighbour. This speaks to the prime minister’s objective to attain ongoing peace and stability in the Horn of Africa," Ramaphosa said.

"We expressed our hope for closer collaboration on the issues of concern to our continent as we advance Agenda 2063 and realise the objectives of silencing the guns. The achievement of sustainable peace and stability is an essential condition for national, regional, and continental development," Ramaphosa said.