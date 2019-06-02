SAA Group CEO Vuyani Jarana at a media briefing in Johannesburg. File photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters.

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) Chief Executive Officer Vuyani Jarana has resigned from the state-owned airline, reports said on Sunday. Citing Jarana's resignation letter to SAA board chairperson Johannes "JB" Magwaza, Fin24 said the CEO resigned due to uncertainty about funding and how slow decision making processes were delaying the airline's turnaround strategy.

Jarana was appointed chief executive of the embattled national carrier in August 2017.

He left his five-year stint as the chief officer of Vodacom Business, to become the eighth person since 2010 - either a permanent or interim basis - tasked with turning around the fortunes of SAA.

Jarana replaced the company’s chief technical officer, Musa Zwane, who was acting in the position since 2015.

SAA was not immediately available for comment.

IOL and Reuters