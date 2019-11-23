CAPE TOWN - Parliament's public accounts committee (Scopa) on Saturday accused South African Airways (SAA) of not engaging in good faith with Parliament.
On Wednesday, November 13, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) held a hearing into the failure of SAA to submit 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial statements and annual report to Parliament as per the prescripts of the law, committee chairman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in a statement.
"The committee views this non-compliance in a very serious light and with grave concern, hence it scheduled a hearing. The committee was not entirely satisfied with the reasons provided by SAA for their failure to submit the two sets of financial statements," he said.
The committee then directed that SAA should submit the legal opinion and other documents which influenced their failure to submit the financial statements by no later than 12 noon last Wednesday, November 20. Despite further communication the committee made on November 21 and 22, reminding SAA to submit the documents, the committee had not received the documents, he said.
"The committee requires the documents to prepare for the meeting it has scheduled for Wednesday, 27 November 2019 with SAA, the auditor general (AG), department of public enterprises, and National Treasury, which is aimed at developing a road map for the submission of the outstanding set of financial statements."