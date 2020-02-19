Cape Town - SAA is facing scrutiny as the airline undergoes business rescue, with a report on the process expected soon.
Despite ANC leaders singing different tunes on SAA, the national carrier will appear before Parliament’s finance watchdog on Tuesday.
This follows a meeting last year when the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) had demanded answers concerning SAA’s finances.
In the past 10 years it has incurred losses of R28 billion.
Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will next week table his Budget for the year, and is expected to outline plans to fix the country’s ailing state-owned entities (SOEs).