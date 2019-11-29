Johannesburg - Struggling national airline South African Airways (SAA) says it has paid the outstanding salaries to its employees.
The SAA board met with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday in a bid to find a solution to the financial crisis faced by the national airline.
The company has faced a tough couple of weeks which saw its workers go on strike with the board being forced to approve salary increases during negotiations with unions.
Another issue for the entity was its dire financial strain with its board announcing that it needed a bailout.
It also announced a week ago to its staff that it would not pay out full salaries for November. Staff only received half of their November salaries while the other half was paid from Friday according to SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.