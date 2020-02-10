Johannesburg - The controversial and irregular disposal of ground power units (GPU) owned by the South African Airways Technical (SAAT) in 2016 took centre stage at the Zondo commission on Monday.
On the stand was SAAT’s former head of procurement Nontsasa Memela. Memela faced tough questions on the role she played in the selling of the 12 GPU that was owned by SAAT and were sold for far less than their market worth.
GPU are used to power-up an aircraft while it is unpowered on a runway.
A forensic investigation which was conducted by Open Water Advanced risk solutions found that there were several irregularities in how the disposal of the units. The GPU units were sold to JM Aviation a company which awarded a multi-billion rand tender by SAAT along with a US-based aviation company AAR Corporation.
Evidence shows that the GPUs were bought by SAAT for R800 000 per unit and when they were sold to JM Aviation. The units were sold for R248 000 each – which is far less than their worth as they were still new.