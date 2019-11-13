Picture: Mike Hutchings/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The SAA board has warned Parliament that there will be no flights to take off if a strike by the unions goes ahead. This was after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the SA Cabin Crew Association issued a strike notice over the planned retrenchments of 944 workers.

SAA board acting chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso told the Standing Committee on Public Accounts on Wednesday if the strike went ahead it would cause more financial damage to the airline.

The board was appearing before Scopa over its finances.

Mgoduso said the consultations with the unions have not succeeded on the restructuring at SAA.