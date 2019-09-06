President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The SABC has issued an apology to President Cyril Ramaphosa and the nation for airing an unedited version of his speech condemning gender-based violence on Thursday night. The public broadcaster said it "inadvertently" played an incorrect speech on television, while the correct version was broadcast across its radio stations.

"The public broadcaster wishes to apologise to the president of the republic and the nation for any embarrassment caused in this unfortunate breach of news production process," the public broadcaster said in a statement.

"The SABC takes this issue very seriously and can assure the president and the nation that due processes will be followed and appropriate action taken."

The message was pre-recorded and aired later while Ramaphosa addressed World Economic Forum on Africa event held in Cape Town.

A few minutes into the speech, Ramaphosa embarrassingly stopped and asked the producer to start again because he made a mistake.

He condemned the xenophobic attacks that swept through Gauteng and urged men to stop the abuse and killing of females.

The speech followed his address of protesters who gathered outside Parliament to denounce the femicide gripping the country.

African News Agency/ANA