File picture: ANA/Karen Sandison

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ian Plaatjies as the corporation’s new Chief Operations Officer (COO). 

Plaatjies will start his duties from November 1.

"The SABC board, management and all its employees wish Mr Plaatjies well in his new role. He has the required expertise, experience and leadership skills to lead in this critical position," SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said in a statement.

"Mr Plaatjies will add tremendous value to the executive team headed by GCEO Madoda Mxakwe, and joins the SABC at a critical time as the public broadcaster implements its turnaround strategy.”

Plaatjies joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) where he was the Chief Digital Officer. 

The public broadcaster said he had more than 30 years' experience in various industries, including telecommunications, mining, banking and the financial services' sector.  

"Mr Plaatjies has held the senior executive positions of Group Chief Information Officer (CIO) at SBV and Chief Operating Officer (COO) for Absa Group Payments, respectively," said the SABC. 

"Mr Plaatjies holds an MBA, BA, Higher Diploma in Management Practice, Diploma in Electronics and Project Management."

African News Agency (ANA)