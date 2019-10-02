File picture: ANA/Karen Sandison

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ian Plaatjies as the corporation’s new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Plaatjies will start his duties from November 1.

"The SABC board, management and all its employees wish Mr Plaatjies well in his new role. He has the required expertise, experience and leadership skills to lead in this critical position," SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini said in a statement.

"Mr Plaatjies will add tremendous value to the executive team headed by GCEO Madoda Mxakwe, and joins the SABC at a critical time as the public broadcaster implements its turnaround strategy.”

Plaatjies joins the SABC from the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) where he was the Chief Digital Officer.