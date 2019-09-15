File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

The SABC’s top bosses will appear before the national legislature on Tuesday as the cash crunch continues to cripple the public broadcaster. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had said a few months ago the SABC was going to receive a R3.2billion bailout, but nothing has been delivered to date.

Mboweni had listed several conditions for the bailout.

SABC bosses have appeared before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture where they raised concern about the cash crisis.

The public broadcaster, which has not made a profit in six years, said it was expecting a financial loss for the last financial year.

In his budget speech in February, Mboweni said the SABC requires a total bailout of R6.8bn to be able to run its business. However, it urgently needs R3.2bn to avoid a blackout.

Senior officials have said the corporation has been struggling to survive over the last two years.

Some of its clients, including signal distributor Sentech, and production houses have not been paid.

They have also not been able to source new content for its television stations due to the cash crunch.

The SABC has suggested an increase in TV licences and to carry fees for use of its channels by other platforms as sources of revenue.

The SABC has recently acquired Premier Soccer League rights after a deadlock with its partners for minister of weeks.

Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa and Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams intervened to get domestic soccer back on the screens.

Political Bureau