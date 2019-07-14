SABC headquarters in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. File photo: ANA/Karen Sandison

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) on Sunday dismissed media claims that it plans to cut staff. "The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has noted the Sunday Time’s article published today [Sunday] ‘SABC’s plan cuts up to a third of staff’ and refutes the claims made in the story," SABC spokeswoman Vuyo Mthembu said in a statement.

"The SABC would like to put on record that it does not have any new plans to retrench staff, and the [Sunday Times] journalist only enquired about the 11 preconditions in relation to the SABC’s application for funding to National Treasury. There was no discussion around the issue of retrenchments," she said.

In addition, it should be reiterated that on January 31, the corporation announced that it had aborted the process of section 189 of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) and would not renew the notice to invoke section 189.

This followed constructive and extensive engagements with various stakeholders, including the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications, organised labour, and SABC employees.

"Currently, there is a skills audit under way under the auspices of the department of communications, and following this process the results of the skills audit in relation to staff optimisation will be fully engaged with all stakeholders, including organised labour and employees of the SABC."

The SABC requested that the process of the funding application be allowed to be finalised in order not to create panic and uncertainty among SABC employees and the public at large, Mthembu said.

African News Agency (ANA)