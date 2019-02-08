Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Public broadcaster South African Broadcasting Corporation said on Friday it was considering its options, including appealing a Labour Court decision overturning its firing of an employer. In a statement, the SABC said Nompumelelo Phasha had faced serious misconduct charges including conflict of interest through her failure to recuse herself in a procurement process involving a relative and fraudulent activity involving a trade exchange worth R1.8 million.

Phasha, a general manager at the broadcaster, claimed her dismissal was unfair and that the SABC flouted its own disciplinary processes.

The SABC said the Labour Court judgment was not in relation to the misconduct allegations levelled against Phasha, but rather on the processes undertaken in her dismissal.

"This means that Ms Phasha is still on suspension on the gross misconduct charges levelled against her," it said.

"The SABC is currently considering its options, including appealing, which it will not discuss publicly at this stage."

African News Agency/ANA