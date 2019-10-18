SABC should cancel porn, not Top Billing, say fans









Media personality and entrepreneur Basetsana Kumalo started Top Billing 27 years ago. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - The canning of SABC’s long running lifestyle show "Top Billing" after 27 years of sophistication in arts, design, décor and fashion, has not gone down well with some fans. The television show produced by Tswelopele Production, founded by Basetsana Kumalo and Patience Stevens, will air its final episode on Saturday. “We are very grateful to the SABC for the opportunities the show has given us to discover new talent and to grow new stars while celebrating excellence, recognising achievements and contributing to a positive vision of South Africa and its people,” said Kumalo. She said that she was proud of the role it has played and impact it has made in the South African entertainment space and has thanked South Africans for allowing them to be in their homes for the duration. However, social media users did not take the news well.

Mvelo @Mvelo_Nhlapo wrote: Honestly speaking Top Billing was not SABC material ... Mnet must do the right thing.

Another user said the content was not obscene. @_MrMohlala: Top Billing was not even showing pornography on SABC channel, the broadcaster must actually cancel all episodes busy with pornography because they are not adding any value

Lonwabo_ Mbuqe @Lonwabo_Mbuqe wrote: Top Billing is being canned by the SABC, that show is very aspirational. It made me dream of my dream home, that I want a "Top Billing" house. That will never change. It had a good run.

SABC 3 Acting Group Executive David Makubyane said: SABC 3 thanks its viewers and stakeholders for the support during the 27 years of “good life” and the channel embarks on a new strategic direction, we invite viewers to stay tuned for more exciting and new content on the channel.

African News Agency (ANA)