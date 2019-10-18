Johannesburg - The canning of SABC’s long running lifestyle show "Top Billing" after 27 years of sophistication in arts, design, décor and fashion, has not gone down well with some fans.
The television show produced by Tswelopele Production, founded by Basetsana Kumalo and Patience Stevens, will air its final episode on Saturday.
“We are very grateful to the SABC for the opportunities the show has given us to discover new talent and to grow new stars while celebrating excellence, recognising achievements and contributing to a positive vision of South Africa and its people,” said Kumalo.
She said that she was proud of the role it has played and impact it has made in the South African entertainment space and has thanked South Africans for allowing them to be in their homes for the duration.
However, social media users did not take the news well.