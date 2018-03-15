Johannesburg - The SABC has spent R22 million paying for Hlaudi Motsoeneng's legal fees.

The DA says this money should be recouped from Motsoeneng as taxpayers should not have to pay for a "wrecking balls" legal fees.



The staggering amount was revealed in Parliament by the Minister of Communication following a request from the DA.



Motsoeneng, who is blamed for leading to the down fall of the SABC, served as the broadcaster’s Chief Operations Officer.

During his tenure, he had unlawful influence on the SABC's editorial policy and everyone who stood in his way was fired.



He is currently undergoing a CMMA process trying to get his job back.



The DA's Phumzile's van Damme said the amount spent on Motsoeneng's legal fees far exceeds the amount reportedly paid by the state on former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees while he was avoiding corruption charges.



"Just like the other litigious delinquent, Jacob Zuma, Motsoeneng must pay this money back to the public purse. The public should not have to pay for this one man wrecking ball’s legal fees. In addition to the R21 million the Special Investigating Unit is pursuing in Motseoneng’s debt to the SABC, this R22 million must be added, making what he owes R43 million. Every single cent must be recovered from him," said van Damme.

Some of the court cases that the SABC spent money on defending Motsoeneng include: Former SABC anchor Vuyo Mvoko's case - R1 186 184, former SABC head of news Verona Duwarkah -R505 985, Helen Suzman Foundation case - R5 370 828 and various board matters R4 990 985.

“The DA calls on the SABC to personally hold Hlaudi responsible for this excessive amount of money.”

Political Bureau