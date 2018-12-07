Alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment at the SABC have been served with suspension notices. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/Africa News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment at the SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have been served with suspension notices following recommendations by an inquiry set up to probe sexual harassment at the public broadcaster. On Friday, spokeswoman Neo Nomodu said the individuals identified in the report by the commission of inquiry had been served with notices to afford them an opportunity to state their side of the story.

"Following due consideration of the written submissions, the SABC believes it has sufficient grounds to investigate further and has consequently issued suspension notices to the alleged perpetrators confirming their suspensions, pending disciplinary procedures," she said in a statement.

"The commission’s report identified additional employees who may not be alleged perpetrators of sexual harassment but may be found to have been complicit by either aiding or abetting sexual harassment, through their act of omission or commission. The SABC is in the process of formulating charges in line with its human resource policies and legislation."

The commission, chaired by Barbara Watson, released its report early last month. The inquiry found that management and unions at the SABC trivialised complaints, with the human resources department ignoring the implementation of the corporation's sexual harassment policy. The commissioners received 40 submissions and interviewed 11 perpetrators for 10 cases lodged. At least 25 managers were interviewed.

African News Agency (ANA)