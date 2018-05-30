Johannesburg - The SA Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) will set up two commissions of inquiry to investigate ''sex for jobs'' allegations and interference with journalists' work in newsrooms, as the scandal-ridden public broadcaster cleans up the house, acting CEO Nomsa Philiso said on Thursday.

This follows recommendations by Parliament's communication committee to deal with editorial interference as well as other allegations of misconduct, she said.

''This is also part of ongoing work to transform the public broadcaster into a truly accountable and responsive corporate entity. Regarding the sex for jobs allegations, we can assure staffers that confidentiality is guaranteed. The inquiry will extend to external people such as suppliers and freelancers, to come forward if they were pressured to do favours in exchange for work,'' Philiso said.

''We will also look at news diaries between 2012 and 2018, but will allow people to go back before 2012 if they have information to share with the inquiry...that inquiry will not cover political diary influence only, but business influence as well as at NGOs...we need to be beyond reproach as we head to elections.''

The sexual harassment inquiry will commence Friday until end July. An email address will be set up specifically for complainants to send their complaints to. Boxes will be available at SABC regional offices for victims to place written complaints. Every complainant would be able to state their case before the inquiry, said Philiso.

A judge would chair the sexual harassment inquiry, while the editorial interference probe will be led by executive director of Press Council Joe Thloloe.

''We hope that we will be able to say we have cleansed ourselves of the first layers by the end of these inquiries...this is also about resetting the tone of our value system,'' said Philiso.



African News Agency/ANA