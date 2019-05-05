President Cyril Ramaphosa and Sabelo Sigudu at an ANC election rally in oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - National Freedom Party researcher and head of communications Sabelo Sigudu has resigned from the NFP to join the African National Congress. On Sunday, Sigudu said in a statement he had accepted that ANC was the only hope for all citizens and the NFP had lost its "core values in political space".

"The progressive decision to join the ANC is based on accepting the fact that ANC is in my veins, the ANC groomed me from the age of 13 years old when I join [the] Congress of South African Students (Cosas).

"A thorough consultation with family, friends, and other stakeholders has been taken in ensuring that an informed choice is taken. It is a pleasure that there is so much support from them. Joining the ANC is the best decision ever, I feel like I am born again," said Sigudu.

He believed he could make a positive contribution in the ANC, from branch level to the upper structures. "I am willing and prepared to be led and to serve from branch level as I’ve started."

He said he was now embarking on a recruitment drive and was ready to go as far as "recruiting" NFP leader and Deputy Science and Technology Minister Zanele KaMagwaza Msibi, and others still on opposition benches.

While on the campaign trail in oThongathi in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also welcomed former NFP secretary general Nhlanhla Khubisa into the ANC. Other high profile NFP members who have joined the ANC include NFP KwaZulu-Natal deputy chair Njabulo Mlaba.

African News Agency (ANA)