Sacked MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz to face the DA’s federal legal commission

The DA has given former MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz 24 hours to give reasons why he should not be suspended from the caucus and party activities.

This comes after Premier Alan Winde sacked Fritz from his provincial executive. “The DA Federal Executive has this morning resolved to give Mr Fritz 24- hours to supply reasons as to why he should not be suspended from caucus and party activities, and the matter has been referred to the DA’s Federal Legal Commission,” said DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille. “The DA takes the matter of sexual impropriety, sexual abuse and sexual assault very seriously and will not hesitate to take swift and severe action when these matters arise. The DA is also very aware of the responsibility to protect the victims and ensure that they do not suffer secondary abuse as a result of reporting allegations of abuse and assault,” she said.

Winde removed Fritz from his position as MEC for Community Safety after he received a consolidated report into allegations of sexual misconduct. "The investigation report was submitted to me on Sunday evening," Premier Alan Winde said. "I have considered the content, and a meeting with (advocate Jennifer Williams) and our own legal team took place yesterday (Monday) afternoon, where we discussed it, and I sought further clarity."

Winde said: “Having gone through this report carefully, it is clear to me that Mr Fritz is not a fit and proper person to hold any position in my executive council. He has therefore been removed, in line with the powers vested in me by the Constitution." Winde said the independent probe found "sufficient credibility" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.