Durban - The South African Communist Party (SACP), the vanguard party of the working class and a member of the tripartite alliance says it will wait for Cosatu’s central executive committee decision before it comments on the shocking decision by the labour federation to back privatisation.
The largest labour federation sent shock waves in the country over the weekend when it emerged that they are backing the partial privatisation of some state-owned companies like South African Airways (SAA). The federation said it would make this proposal to the meeting of the alliance partners to be held in the coming days.
The federation’s latest stance is a major shift from its known policy of anti-privatisation which it once said brought nothing but misery for workers and their dependants.
Asked by Independent Media on Monday whether or not they back the call by their alliance partner, spokesperson of the SACP Alex Mashilo said they would wait for the federation to communicate its “key outcomes” before they can wedge in.
“We are looking forward to the outcomes of the meeting. We will take things from there and engage within the Alliance, which is where the federation said they will detail their proposals for consideration. We prefer not to speculate what the outcome of its central executive committee will be,” Mashilo said.