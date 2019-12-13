Secretary General of the South African Communist Party (SACP) Blade Nzimande is seen closing the 4th Special National Congress at the Destiny Convention Centre, Ekurhuleni. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The SACP has conditionally agreed to support the ANC in the local government elections in 2021, after the governing party agreed to a new model of co-operation with its alliance partners, the SACP, Cosatu and Sanco, on all matters related to the appointments of key people in state organs and the drafting of parliamentary lists ahead of any national, provincial and local government elections. SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo said the special national congress had reaffirmed the resolution and declaration adopted by the SACP’s 14th national congress resolution on the party and state, and popular power, and accepted the progress made towards the reconfiguration of the alliance.

“We endorsed the alliance political council, and approved a common paper on the reconfiguration based on the framework presented in the central committee’s Political Report and State of the Organisation Report. We placed emphasis on implementation and further engagements at all levels.”

Mashilo added: “The special national congress mandated the lower structures of the SACP to submit reports with recommendations to the central committee, if in the course of preparations for the forthcoming 2021 local government elections the letter and spirit of the reconfiguration of the alliance were being undermined.”

He said the central committee would evaluate the reports and adopt a way forward, saying the options available to it would include allowing electoral contestation in the affected areas within the framework of the 14th SACP national congress resolution on state and popular power, and based on criteria to be finalised.