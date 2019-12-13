SACP spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo said the special national congress had reaffirmed the resolution and declaration adopted by the SACP’s 14th national congress resolution on the party and state, and popular power, and accepted the progress made towards the reconfiguration of the alliance.
“We endorsed the alliance political council, and approved a common paper on the reconfiguration based on the framework presented in the central committee’s Political Report and State of the Organisation Report. We placed emphasis on implementation and further engagements at all levels.”
Mashilo added: “The special national congress mandated the lower structures of the SACP to submit reports with recommendations to the central committee, if in the course of preparations for the forthcoming 2021 local government elections the letter and spirit of the reconfiguration of the alliance were being undermined.”
He said the central committee would evaluate the reports and adopt a way forward, saying the options available to it would include allowing electoral contestation in the affected areas within the framework of the 14th SACP national congress resolution on state and popular power, and based on criteria to be finalised.