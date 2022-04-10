SACP and alliance partners commemorate 29 years since the assassination of Chris Hani

The South African Communist Party (SACP) commemorated 29 years since the assassination of its then General Secretary Chris Hani which has been described as “a gaping wound that is still bleeding” on Sunday in Ekhuruleni. Hani was murdered by Polish immigrant Janusz Walus outside his home in Dawn Park, Boksburg. Walus and Clive Derby-Lewis were sentenced to life imprisonment for Hani’s murder.

SACP leader Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the Thomas Nkobi Memorial Park event in Boksburg east of Johannesburg. SACP alliance partners, the ANC and Cosatu were also part of the commemorative event. SACP Central Committee member for communication and media relations, Dr Alex Mashilo, said the assassins carried out their cold-blooded attack on 10 April 1993, stealing Hani’s life.

“Twenty-nine years later, there has been no full disclosure of the truth. Consequently, there has been no closure for the Hani family, the SACP and all democratic motive forces that waged the struggle for democracy and social emancipation in South Africa, who want full disclosure of the truth and the circumstances surrounding the assassination. Thus, justice has not taken its course,” Mashilo said. ANC NEC member Gwede Mantashe who also addressed the gathering, spoke about transformation and a number of issues that still need to be addressed by the leading party. Mantashe said there were not enough black women leading in important roles in corporate South Africa.

He also spoke about the lack of service delivery and said that the ANC and other stakeholders needed to take accountability and responsibility not blame others. “Leadership is about messaging. There is power in what you say and power in what not to say. Anything you say, you create. That is the power of messaging,” he said. Speaking on Hani’s death and legacy, Mantashe said Hani and his family paid the ultimate price.

“One of the only things we agree with Christians is that death is not the end. They live on and Chris [Hani] must communicate with us and help us overcome our weaknesses,” Mantashe said. The commemoration is continuing and SACP General Secretary Dr Blade Nzimande is expected to take the podium soon. [email protected]

