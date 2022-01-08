SACP at January 8: Blade Nzimande claims Parliament fire could be linked to July unrest

Ntombi Nkosi Polokwane - SACP general secretary Dr Blade Nzimande has again raised his suspicion that the burning of Parliament and vandalism at the Constitutional Court could be linked to the July unrest which resulted in the death of over 300 people and a major dent in the country’s economy.

Nzimande was delivering a message of support to the ANC during its 110-anniversary rally in Polokwane on Saturday. “We smell a rat and have strong suspicions that the attacks are connected to the 2021 July unrest. We will give (it to) the state to investigate, but “kunesandla semfene (there's a third hand involved),” Nzimande said. He said law enforcement must investigate, but action must be taken.

Nzimande indicated that the SACP expected the ANC to continue to play a role in uniting Africans, and black people generally, as a foundation upon which to build a non-racial society, and he said only the ANC was capable of leading this effort. “The main priority facing the ANC and our country at the moment is that of transforming the economy to create jobs and sustainable livelihood, including supporting small businesses and corporations as part of realising that powerful slogan for ANC, ‘a better life for all’. Video: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency (ANA)

“The key challenge for our economy is youth unemployment. Let’s use 2022 as a year where we begin to see some improvements in our economy and the job situation,” Nzimande said. He said the SACP remained firmly of the view that neither State Capture nor neo-liberalism would address the socio-economic challenges faced by the country. “State Capture enriched those who steal from the state, and neo-liberalism redistributes wealth away from the workers and the poor to those who are already wealthy,” he said.

Earlier in the day, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa joined over 2 000 party members to celebrate the party’s birthday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium. READ THE FULL ANC JANUARY 8 STATEMENT ANC head of campaigns Nomvula Mokonyane urged attendees in the stands to ensure that they observed Covid-19 regulations.

“We must all remember that Covid-19 is still here among us. Please wear your masks and sanitise. Do not sit on chairs marked with an X,” said Mokonyane. However, some members were seen not adhering to social distancing. Roads surrounding the stadium were closely monitored by various law enforcement personnel while some roads were closed.

Leading to the main venue there was a checkpoint organised to check all the cars going in. One officer told IOL that they were checking all vehicles to ensure safety. “We are checking all cars for dangerous weapons, including bombs,” said the police officer.