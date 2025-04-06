SACP calls for DA's exclusion from GNU after budget vote

The South African Communist Party (SACP) argued that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is not a key player in the Government of National Unity (GNU) and should be excluded from the coalition. "There is a 50% plus one majority in parliament excluding the DA, the Mkhonto Wesizwe (MKP), and others. So South Africa will not stop, and that is one of the discussions we are having here," Mashilo said.

Speaking to the public broadcaster SABC on Saturday, spokesperson Dr Alex Mashilo said that the voting patterns during the budget vote on Wednesday, where the budget passed by a slim majority of 192 votes in favour versus 182 against demonstrated that the DA was not a key factor. To secure the budget's approval, the African National Congress (ANC), without its primary partner in the GNU, gained support from several smaller parties, including ActionSA, which is not part of the coalition. Mashilo also called for the "rollback" of the planned VAT increase, arguing that it would place undue pressure on South African citizens. He further suggested that a new government could be formed without the DA.

"That we must roll back the planned VAT increase and this is the time to show the DA the door because what the SACP has been saying all along is that it's possible to establish a government without the DA, as was proven during the week on Wednesday through the voting patterns there," he said. Following the passing of the National Budget, the DA announced plans to file legal papers in the Western Cape High Court to challenge Parliament’s budget approval. However, despite this, the DA has maintained that it won't abandon the GNU, saying its doors were open for more dialogue on the matter and warning that a government without the DA would have dire consequences for the country's economy.

“We did receive a letter from business, indeed. And I think we've seen the market's reaction to a government without the DA,” DA Leader John Steenhuisen said. At the same time, the ANC has strongly condemned the DA for its refusal to back the approval of the National Budget, describing the party’s stance as both 'arrogant and disrespectful. IOL Politics