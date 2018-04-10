ANC elections chief Fikile Mbalula, minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, Chris Hani's widow Limpho Hani, minister of Transpor Dr Blade Nzimande and City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Mzwandile Masina, during the 25th anniversary of the late South African Communist Party leader Chris Hani at Thomas Titus Nkobi Memorial Park in Boksburg, Gauteng. Picture: Itumeleng English/ African News Agency(ANA) 972 10.04.2018

Boksburg - South Africa's alliance incorporating the African National Congress (ANC), SA Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) should be reconfigured in a bid to strengthen mechanisms for consultation before significant decisions are made, SACP general-secretary Blade Nzimande said on Tuesday.

"A situation where one alliance partner -- through its executives or an individual leader -- makes decisions without consultation, or, and worse, a situation where a faction becomes dominant and makes those decisions, is completely unacceptable. This is the general situation we were faced with until recently. However, this unacceptable situation continues at various levels," said Nzimande.

"Rather than build the alliance, arrogance and marginalisation of alliance partners will only serve to weaken and ultimately destroy the alliance. In memory of [former SACP leader] Chris Hani, we must combat all tendencies that will liquidate the alliance. The best way to do so is to reconfigure the alliance."

Nzimande also spoke against the capture of senior government officials and the state.

"We must deal decisively with all other forms of corruption and wrongdoing... A failure to succeed in dealing with corporate capture and other forms of corruption and wrongdoing, both within our movement and the state, will undermine the hard-won democratic hegemony of our liberation movement. This will erode our movement’s democratically secured position of the leader of society," said Nzimande, who is also minister of transport.

Hani, who was also the chief of staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the armed wing of the ANC was shot dead by Polish right-winger Janusz Walus 25 years ago as part of a conspiracy also involving conservative Clive Derby-Lewis.

On Tuesday, Nzimande said the "unrepentant" Walus should stay in a South African prison where he is serving time for Hani's murder.

"The SACP has consistently opposed parole for the convicted murderers. We remain strongly opposed to parole for Waluś. Given its magnitude, the two convicted murderers could not have been the only ones who were involved in planning, who had prior knowledge of, and who finally executed the coldblooded assassination," he said.

"The SACP reiterates its call for an inquest into the assassination."

African News Agency/ANA