SACP criticises Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s upcoming state visit to South Africa

The South African Communist Party (SACP) said it strongly opposed the South African government’s decision to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for a state visit, calling it “ill-considered”. “The SACP rejects the ill-considered decision to invite Volodymyr Zelensky to South Africa. This move must be reversed without delay,” SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said.

Speaking at a media briefing on Sunday, Mashilo said the invitation to Zelensky should be withdrawn while there’s still time. Zelensky is expected to visit the country next week for a state visit. Mashilo also claimed that Zelensky’s term as President of Ukraine has expired and that no new elections have been held in Ukraine, unlike in Russia, making his status illegitimate.

"He remains a puppet of the US-led imperialist bloc, serving the interests of the NATO political, economic, ideological and war machinery," Mashilo said. "His invitation has the effect of placing our country on the wrong side of history and the global class struggle." Zelensky's invitation has faced opposition from multiple political parties, with the SACP not being the first to oppose the visit. The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has also expressed disapproval.

IOL News reported that the MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu said the party plans to protest the arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he called a “puppet president” when he visits South Africa. During a media briefing on Friday, in Sandton, Shivambu lamented President Cyril Ramaphosa for extending an invite to Zelensky. “The MK Party strongly condemns Mr Ramaphosa's misguided decision to extend an invitation to Volodymyr Zelensky, a figure widely discredited among progressive and non-aligned nations,” he told the media.

Shivambu said the party views the invitation as a clear alignment with European imperial interests and an affront to South Africa's historical position of non-alignment and anti-imperialism. “Accordingly, the party has resolved to formally oppose any official visit by Zelensky to South Africa,” he said.

Shivambu described Zelensky as a "puppet president," and stated that in response, the party will take to the streets and protest against his state visit. "We will stage protests against the visit of Zelensky to South Africa. We don't want him to come because he has been a puppet of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) led militarism, which sought to destabilise Eastern Europe and the entire world through an unjust and unfair expansion of NATO," he said.