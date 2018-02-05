SACP has challenged President Jacob Zuma to deny or confirm allegations that he was preparing to fire his deputy and ANC leader Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - The SACP has challenged President Jacob Zuma to deny or confirm allegations that he was preparing to fire his deputy and ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a statement, the SACP said it condemned what it termed ethnic mobilisation, saying the president apparently engaged in as part of his plan to continue overstaying his welcome in office.

“The SACP reiterates its decision for President Zuma to resign and for the ANC to recall him if he remains intransigent by refusing to resign.

"The constitution of our country requires the president to unite, and not to divide, our nation. President Zuma's conduct is reckless and unacceptable,” the party said.

The ANC’s alliance partner urged South Africans to “unite in defence of our country and not allow him to go down with our hard-won democracy”.

The SACP alleged that Zuma was preparing to fire Ramaphosa “anytime from now”. Ramaphosa, the communists alleged, would be replaced with Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, “who he (Zuma) wants to position to take over as acting pPresident should he find himself removed from office”.

Dlamini Zuma was Zuma's preferred presidential candidate for the 54th ANC National Conference held in December.

“To that extent it would be very clear that President Zuma is also determined to divide and destroy the ANC through unrepentant factional conduct,” the SACP added.

It further called the whole of movement, as well as South Africans in general, “to reject regressive forms of mobilisation and abuse of state power to try and manipulate and further polarise internal ANC and Alliance politics”.

@Sihle_MG

[email protected]

The Star