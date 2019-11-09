Johannesburg - SACP’s first deputy general-secretary Solly Mapaila has thanked the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Poprcu) for buying his party a state-of-the-art three-storey building, which is now the new head office.
Mapaila expressed the appreciation during the police union’s 30th anniversary rally in Durban on Saturday. The event followed a four-day conference where Zizamele Cebekhulu was re-elected as the union’s president.
Mapaila previously said the SACP was operating in Cosatu House.
“Now we have a headquarters of our own and we now we plan better,” said Mapaila.
He said the SACP deserved the gift since in the 1940s it was responsible for the upkeep of the ANC.