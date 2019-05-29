New MEC for Human Settlements and Public Works Peggy Nkonyeni is the only SACP member in the 10-member cabinet. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - SACP leaders in KwaZulu-Natal have contradicted each other regarding the provincial cabinet appointment of Peggy Nkonyeni. Nkonyeni was among the 10 members of the new provincial cabinet announced on Monday. In 2012, corruption charges against her and current ANC deputy provincial chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu involving a R144million water purification plant were dropped.

While SACP provincial chairperson James Nxumalo welcomed Nkonyeni’s appointment as Public Works and Human Settlements MEC, his counterpart, the party’s second deputy provincial secretary, Msizi Nhlapo, expressed outrage.

Nhlapo said Nkonyeni, an SACP member, would not represent the views of the SACP.

“Peggy is not there for the party. She is there as a leader of the ANC and had nothing to do with the SACP,” said Nhlapo.

He said that in a recent meeting, the SACP had asked the ANC to prioritise deploying provincial secretary Themba Mthembu and Nxumalo on behalf of the SACP.

“We told them that they could not prioritise an ordinary member of the party, leaving out officials who are the chairperson and secretary of the SACP in KZN.

“Whatever the deployment they did when it comes to Peggy, they did not do it for the SACP, as she is a member of the ANC provincial executive committee (PEC),” he said.

However, Nxumalo said Nkonyeni was still an active member of the SACP.

“She is a former PEC member of the SACP, and she is still active in the Communist Party.

“We are very comfortable with her and we hope that she will represent the party’s views,” said Nxumalo.

ANC provincial secretary Mdumi- seni Ntuli pointed out that although Nkonyeni was an SACP member, she had been deployed as a member of the ANC’s PEC.

“Comrade Peggy was not deployed on the basis of other things except being a cadre of the ANC,” said Ntuli.

Political Bureau