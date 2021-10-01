SACP endorses Mpho Moerane as City of Joburg’s mayor

Johannesburg – The SACP in Joburg has welcomed the decision of the ANC to elect Mpho Moerane as the new mayor of the City of Joburg. SACP’s Linda Jabane district secretary, Afrika Masoa said the election of Moerane comes at a difficult time when the ANC and SACP were still recovering from the shock following the untimely deaths of two mayors, Geoff Makhubo and Jolidee Matongo, in quick succession.

Moerane’s appointment also comes as we are left with a few weeks before the local government elections. “We therefore appreciate the concrete conditions under which cde Mpho is taking over the mayorship of the metro. These material conditions are not of anyone’s making but part of the necessary transition of life. “In this regard, as the SACP, as we did with the other mayoral candidates, we pledge our unconditional support to cde Mpho as he continues with the principal task of implementing ANC’s programme to improve the lives of the people of Johannesburg.

“The SACP also notes the eight-point mandate that has been given to the mayoral candidate which includes addressing issues of electricity, fighting Covid-19, and rates relief amongst others. As the SACP, we are alive to the reality that this mandate will be carried out by the collective leadership of the alliance in the region and will not be the burden of cde Mpho and the ANC alone,” Masoa said. He said the eight-point mandate was in line with the priorities of the ANC as articulated in the 2021 Local Government Election Manifesto. “To this end, we take this opportunity to call upon the people of Johannesburg to go out in their numbers on November 1, and vote for the ANC as the only organisation that represents the aspirations of all the people of South Africa.