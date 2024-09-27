SACP ethics commission clears Blade Nzimande of corruption allegations related to NSFAS

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has cleared its national chairperson and former Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande of corruption allegations related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). Early this year, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) made allegations that Nzimande and the NSFAS chairperson, Ernest Khosa, received kickbacks from the bursary fund service provider.

At the time, Nzimande denied the allegations and said that he was not guilty of corruption and that there was no need for him to resign as suggested by OUTA He also mentioned that he intends to challenge the allegations against him legally. “I have never used any money from any of my departments’ entities for the purpose of funding the South African Communist Party (SACP).

“Nor have I received any personal kickbacks from NSFAS or its entities,” he said at the time. In a statement on Friday, SACP said it received a report from its central ethics commission clearing Nzimande from any wrongdoing. “The central ethics commission was satisfied that Nzimande conducted himself ethically in response to the allegations related to NSFAS, including those widely spread in the media by the group calling itself OUTA.