SACP ethics commission clears Blade Nzimande of corruption allegations related to NSFAS

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has cleared its national chairperson and former Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande of corruption allegations related to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
Early this year, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) made allegations that Nzimande and the NSFAS chairperson, Ernest Khosa, received kickbacks from the bursary fund service provider.
At the time, Nzimande denied the allegations and said that he was not guilty of corruption and that there was no need for him to resign as suggested by OUTA
He also mentioned that he intends to challenge the allegations against him legally.
“I have never used any money from any of my departments’ entities for the purpose of funding the South African Communist Party (SACP).
“Nor have I received any personal kickbacks from NSFAS or its entities,” he said at the time.
In a statement on Friday, SACP said it received a report from its central ethics commission clearing Nzimande from any wrongdoing.
“The central ethics commission was satisfied that Nzimande conducted himself ethically in response to the allegations related to NSFAS, including those widely spread in the media by the group calling itself OUTA.
“The central ethics commission found that the OUTA relied on unverified recordings and did not follow the fundamental rule of justice, audi alterum partem, meaning “listen to the other side” or “let the other side be heard as well” before you can draw conclusions concerning that side,’’ said SACP’s spokesperson, Hlengiwe Nkonyane.
Furthermore, Nkonyane said the commission will continue to monitor any developments around the issue and if necessary, conduct further work, based on the facts available.
“The work of the commission proves that no one within the SACP, regardless of position, falls outside the sphere of accountability,” added Nkonyane.
IOL News