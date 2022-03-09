SACP in Limpopo calls for ’aggressive’ state interventions

MEMBERS of the South African Communist Party (SACP) based in Limpopo have called for aggressive and direct state intervention in all key sectors of the economy and for massive industrialisation of some commodities as a way of growing the economy and boosting job creation. The group of delegates said they were “disturbed” by the statistics of youth unemployment in the country.

More than 250 SACP delegates from Limpopo Province met for its 8th Provincial Congress this weekend at the Tivumbeni Multipurpose Centre in Lawrence Phokanoka District. The congress was held under the theme “Put People before Profit: Socialism is the Future – Build it now!” In a statement issued by the provincial secretary, Chuene Malebana, the group detailed the outcomes of their congress.

Malebana said the provincial executive committee was to prioritise the convening of an economic summit which they believed would help in developing meaningful working class and pro-poor interventions in the economy of the province and country. Malebana said the summit should involve Alliance partners, communities and other relevant sectors of the society. He said their congress took place at a time when their movement had suffered “humiliating” defeats in the November 2021 local government elections.

“Accordingly, we recommit ourselves to continue to fight the ’new tendencies’ that have accumulated in the movement: ill-discipline, self-enrichment, factionalism, dishonesty, corruption, patronage, and arrogance,” Malebana said. The Limpopo group also welcomed the release of the Special Investigating Unit’s reports on corruption and maladministration in the province, particularly on the PPE scandal. They called on the NPA to prosecute all those implicated and for the provincial government to deal decisively with the perpetrators.

“Congress also calls for decisive action to be taken on issues of corruption and maladministration regarding human settlements projects in the province. This should also include the ’Talana’ human settlement scandal in the Mopani/Lawrence Phokanoka District where prices were inflated for sub-standard and inhuman structures,” Malebana added. Dealing with matters across the South African borders, the SACP Limpopo also called for the “immediate and decisive” intervention by the South African government, inclusive of targeted sanctions against Swaziland’s King Mswati “and his cronies”. “We also continue to pledge our solidarity with the people of Venezuela, Swaziland, Western Sahara, Palestine, South Sudan and East Timor.

“In the same vein, we demand the release of Comrade Amos Mbedzi as well as all other political prisoners languishing in Mswati’s jails. We demand the safe return of exiles and free political activity in Swaziland,” the statement read. In addition, the Limpopo SACP also called for an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. However, it stated that they “equally understand the rationale behind Russia’s decision to defend itself against US led expansionism”. At its 8th Congress, the Limpopo SACP also elected the provincial executive committee (PEC) as follows: