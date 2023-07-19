SACP meets with Orlando Pirates and agree to work together

The SACP has met with Orlando Pirates after its game against an Israeli soccer team, despite protests from several quarters in the country. Prates played against Maccabi Tel Aviv even after the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Coalition (BDS), the SACP, Cosatu and other parties urged it not to take part in the game because of Israel’s human rights violations in Palestine.

Palestinian President Mahmood Abbas even visited Jenin after Israeli raids led to the killing of 12 Palestinians and the destruction of houses. The SACP had asked to meet with Pirates over its decision to take part in a friendly match in Spain last Thursday against Maccabi Tel Aviv. Pirates had initially said it could not withdraw from the game because it was organised by a FIFA agent.

SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila met with Orlando Pirates chairperson Irvin Khoza in Johannesburg on Wednesday. The party described the meeting as frank and constructive. The two sides also discussed the role they played in the struggle against apartheid.

They committed to work together to deal with any form of discrimination. They also agreed to engage on matters of this nature. “We have committed ourselves to prioritise regular and direct engagements to promote mutual understanding and strengthen fraternal relations, recognising the obligations inherent, not only in our respective operating environments, but also in our rich history of emancipatory legacy.