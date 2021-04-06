SACP mourns loss of former PEC member Mbhazima Joel Sibiya
Johannesburg - The SACP says its former member Mbhazima Joel Sibiya, who died recently, will be remembered for his contribution to the country’s struggle against apartheid.
Sibiya previously served as a member of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces.
The SACP in Limpopo said Sibiya had contributed to the country’s struggle for freedom and had worked in building branches of the ANC. He had also been elected to the SACP’s provincial executive committee and the ANC’s regional executive committee.
“Comrade Joel Sibiya was a rare breed of outstandingly committed revolutionaries who dedicated their lives to the freedom of the people of South Africa. Comrade Joel joined the struggle for liberation at an early age. After relentless police harassment, he left for exile to join uMkhonto weSizwe. He underwent thorough military and political training by the ANC. He was deployed to various stations as part of the liberation struggle, tasks which he carried out very well,” the party said in a statement.
The SACP added that Sibiya was dedicated to serving the people.
“He served the people well in those deployments, dealing with the political education of members and leaders. He also spent time serving our people in various capacities in government, including as a member of Parliament deployed in the National Council of Provinces. He was very committed and dedicated to the political development of cadres of the movement and spent time and energy focused on this task.
“We have lost one of the most selfless and dedicated cadres of our movement in Comrade Joel Sibiya,” the party said.
Political Bureau