SACP mourns loss of former PEC member Mbhazima Joel Sibiya

Johannesburg - The SACP says its former member Mbhazima Joel Sibiya, who died recently, will be remembered for his contribution to the country’s struggle against apartheid.

Sibiya previously served as a member of Parliament in the National Council of Provinces.

The SACP in Limpopo said Sibiya had contributed to the country’s struggle for freedom and had worked in building branches of the ANC. He had also been elected to the SACP’s provincial executive committee and the ANC’s regional executive committee.

“Comrade Joel Sibiya was a rare breed of outstandingly committed revolutionaries who dedicated their lives to the freedom of the people of South Africa. Comrade Joel joined the struggle for liberation at an early age. After relentless police harassment, he left for exile to join uMkhonto weSizwe. He underwent thorough military and political training by the ANC. He was deployed to various stations as part of the liberation struggle, tasks which he carried out very well,” the party said in a statement.

The SACP added that Sibiya was dedicated to serving the people.