SACP reflects on Joe Slovo’s legacy, ANC pays tribute amid ongoing struggles

The South African Communist Party (SACP) marked 30 years since the passing of Joe Slovo, one of the country’s most important liberation leaders, at a ceremony in Soweto’s Avalon Cemetery on Monday. Slovo was a key figure in the fight against apartheid, and his work helped shape South Africa’s democracy.

Joe Slovo was a senior leader in both the SACP and the African National Congress (ANC). He also helped build the tripartite alliance between the ANC, SACP, and trade union Cosatu, which has played a key role in South Africa’s politics. President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the commemoration to honour Slovo’s life and legacy. The ANC also paid tribute to Slovo, describing him as a “towering intellectual, disciplined revolutionary, and dedicated servant of the people". The ANC highlighted Slovo’s role as a Marxist-Leninist, a leader of the SACP, and a commander of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK).

“Comrade Slovo’s revolutionary legacy inspires us to continue fighting for equality, dignity, and justice. His work reminds us of the principles that guide the National Democratic Revolution,” the ANC said. Speaking at the event, SACP spokesperson Dr. Alex Mashilo reflected on Slovo’s vision and the challenges South Africa still faces today. “Economically, South Africa is struggling. More than 12 million people are unemployed, and over 24 million live below the international poverty line. If you look at a higher measure of poverty, over 50% of the country’s people are battling to make ends meet. South Africa remains the most unequal country in the world.

“These issues should make us stop and think as we remember Joe Slovo and the work he did. His fight for equality and justice is not finished. We must carry it forward,” Mashilo said. The commemoration comes as the SACP has decided to contest the 2026 elections independently for the first time. Mashilo explained this decision, saying, “This doesn’t mean the SACP is leaving the alliance with the ANC. It’s still important. But as partners in the alliance, we must maintain our independence. The SACP wants to ensure it can better represent the working class and their interests.” Slovo’s work as South Africa’s first Minister of Housing was also recognised, as he focused on giving dignity to the poor through housing initiatives. The ANC’s tribute emphasised that his legacy challenges them to fight corruption, factionalism, and social injustice while putting the needs of the people first.