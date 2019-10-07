SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - The SACP has reiterated that it wants clear answers on the circumstances surrounding the assassination of its former leader, Chris Hani. This comes as the man incarcerated for Hani’s murder, Janusz Walus, is set to return to the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday ahead of his latest parole hearing.

“The unrepentant, unremorseful and unrehabilitated assassin will be challenging the decision by the minister of justice denying him parole. We reiterate our call for full disclosure of the truth and all the circumstances surrounding Hani’s assassination. We reiterate our strong opposition to parole for the assassin,” said SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande.

Nzimande was addressing supporters as the party launched its 2019-20 Red October campaign under the theme “Build Broad Patriotic and Popular Left Fronts: Mobilise to fix our Country”.

Nzimande said the focus for this year’s campaign was to ensure that the party was actively involved in their communities so as to ensure a good life for the people.