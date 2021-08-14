SACP saddened at passing of NUM regional leader
Share this article:
Johannesburg – The SACP in Gauteng expressed sadness by the deaths of chairperson of the National Union of Mineworkers PWV Region Ndlela Radebe and his wife, Lesiah Mandolo Radebe.
It is reported that their deaths were related to Covid-19 complications.
“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and comrades of the Radebes who were laid to rest in Vereeniging this week,” said SACP Gauteng 2nd deputy secretary Sekete Moshoeshoe.
Moshoeshoe said the party also sent its condolences to SACP Provincial Executive Committee member Bheki Ngobese and his family and loved ones after the death of his wife, Nneheng Ngobese last week, saying that one death is one too many.
“We wish those that are healing in hospitals, in isolation and the sick a speedy recovery and call on our people to take all precautions to avoid the spread of the virus and apply all non-pharmaceutical measures like sanitising, wearing masks and physical distance as well as avoiding crowded places.
“We reiterate our call for the establishment of a civil society-led coalition against Covid-19 to mobilise the people against the spread of the pandemic and to flatten the curve of the rate of infections,” he said,
Moshoeshoe said SACP is convinced that the struggle and fight against Covid-19, including the effective and efficient roll-out of the vaccine, can only be a people’s popular victory led by a patriotic coalition of forces, united behind the profound need to defend and protect human lives from the threat of the spread of Covid-19 and its subsequent negative impact on the economy.
Political Bureau