SACP saddened at passing of NUM regional leader

Johannesburg – The SACP in Gauteng expressed sadness by the deaths of chairperson of the National Union of Mineworkers PWV Region Ndlela Radebe and his wife, Lesiah Mandolo Radebe. It is reported that their deaths were related to Covid-19 complications.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the family, loved ones and comrades of the Radebes who were laid to rest in Vereeniging this week,” said SACP Gauteng 2nd deputy secretary Sekete Moshoeshoe. Moshoeshoe said the party also sent its condolences to SACP Provincial Executive Committee member Bheki Ngobese and his family and loved ones after the death of his wife, Nneheng Ngobese last week, saying that one death is one too many. “We wish those that are healing in hospitals, in isolation and the sick a speedy recovery and call on our people to take all precautions to avoid the spread of the virus and apply all non-pharmaceutical measures like sanitising, wearing masks and physical distance as well as avoiding crowded places.