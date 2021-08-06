SACP slams AU decision on Israel observer status

Cape Town - The SACP has condemned the decision of the AU to grant Israel observer status in the continental body. This comes after the government and ANC slammed the decision of the AU this week.

The SACP said the people of Palestine were still fighting for justice. “The SACP strongly opposes and condemns the decision by the AU commission chairperson, Moussa Faki, granting an observer status to the apartheid state of Israel at the AU,” said the SACP in a statement. “On July 22, the AU chairperson received credentials from the ambassador of Israel and granted the Israeli regime an observer (status) without consultation of the AU member states and in complete disregard of the Constitutive Act of the AU. The SACP calls upon the AU to investigate this and take action,” it said.