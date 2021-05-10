SACP supports ANC’s decision to suspend members facing criminal charges

THE South African Communist Party has welcomed the decision of the ANC to suspend its members charged with corruption or serious crime in a court of law.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said his party would also continue to do likewise and take the same action against any member of their party who may be charged with corruption or serious crime in a court of law.

“The steps taken by the ANC will contribute in no small measure, will show leadership by example, to the national imperative to fight corruption. This will dissuade those who may be tempted against getting involved or complicit in corruption.

“We reiterate our stance in support of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, and against weaponisation of corruption allegations. The tendency involves fabricating corruption allegations and spreading misinformation in pursuit of a false fight against corruption. To emerge victorious in our genuine organisational alliance and national imperative to end corruption, we must build wider patriotic unity against such tendencies, while encouraging real corruption to be reported, with evidence, to relevant law enforcement authorities,” Mashilo said.

He said the SACP was firmly behind the ANC, and called upon all members in the broad movement to rally behind the ANC’s constitutional imperative to fight corruption, to protect and ensure that every rand and cent in public revenue is spent to look after the needs of the people.

“We need undivided focus on serving the people selflessly, on transformation and development to tackle unemployment, poverty, inequality and unequal development.

“Unity of revolutionary purpose is essential towards the goals of our shared Alliance strategy, the national democratic revolution, outlined in the Freedom Charter,” he said.

Mashilo said that the SACP reiterated its support for the organisational reunification of uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) veterans. The ANC and the SACP built the MK jointly on the foundation of the armed Struggle networks that had already been created by the SACP, as President Nelson Mandela says in his book, Long Walk to Freedom.

“The SACP will take part in the organisational reunification of MK veterans, ensuring that it is based on verified, real MK veterans, and the true values of the MK,” Mashilo said.

POLITICAL BUREAU