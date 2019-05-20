International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Johannesburg - The SACP has lashed out at the South African Jewish Board of Deputies and the South African Zionist Federation for their attacks on International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu. This happened a day after the ANC came to the defence of Sisulu after the board's vice-president Zev Krengel labelled Sisulu as “the single biggest threat to South African Jewry” in an article which appeared in the Jewish Report newspaper.

The attack on Sisulu came after she announced in April the downgrade of the South African embassy in Israel to a liaison office in a move to implement a resolution of the ANC conference on the Palestine question.

Yesterday, SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: “This accusation is nothing but rubbish and racist, and is dismissed with the contempt it deserves.”

He also said the Jewish board and the Zionist federation had no powers in terms of the Constitution to appoint any minister.

“The SACP resolutely condemns the state capture manoeuvres and vows to intensify the mobilisation of its structures, as well as that of the working class at large, to combat the corrupt conduct and undermining of our democratic national sovereignty.”

He charged that Israel had prevented Transport Minister Blade Nzimande from gaining entry into Palestine to perform his government functions a few years ago, when he was minister of higher education.

“This is the time for action,” said Mashilo.

“The SACP reiterates its unwavering support for the decision, taken by our government and being implemented by the department under the leadership of Minister Sisulu,” he said.

On Saturday, the ANC said it noted with deep regret and disappointment the "destructive utterances" attributed to Krengel.