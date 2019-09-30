Johannesburg - The SA Communist Party (SACP) has warned its members to think carefully before resolving to contest elections outside of the ANC in the 2021 local government elections.
This comes as the party gears up for its special national congress in December, where it will debate and finalise contesting future elections independently.
The party has been pushing for a reconfiguration of the alliance, as its lower structure complained about the dominance of the ANC on list, policy and deployments processes, which they said saw many SACP and Cosatu members being sidelined.
In its discussion paper for the congress, titled New possibilities, new challenges, new SACP responsibilities, the party says the marginalisation of its members and leaders from ANC parliamentary seats will likely intensify the call for the party to contest elections on its own.
The party, however, warns its members that its leftist posture and 300000 membership may not automatically translate into votes during elections, and that more analysis of the “balance of forces” will be necessary before going it alone, as other seemingly strong organisations have failed at the ballot, including Numsa’s Socialist Workers Revolutionary Party.