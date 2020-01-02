SACP to honour Joe Slovo

Slovo, who also served in the ANC’s national executive committee, succumbed to cancer on January 6, 1995, aged 69. At the time of his death, he was the minister of Housing in the Nelson Mandela-led government of national unity.
To remember the communist who was widely credited as an intellectual and key figure of the alliance during the negotiations, the SACP, led by its general secretary, Blade Nzimande, will examine his widely referenced writings.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo yesterday said that Slovo had wanted a 25-year review of progress made by the country in the post-apartheid era.
“This will be the 25th annual commemoration, which is itself a significant theme. Two other major themes will run through the commemoration. The first will be Slovo’s key writings. Based on the writings, a 25-year review of progress and challenges in post-apartheid South Africa will be made. Related to this, the economy will be a major theme,” Mashilo said.