SACP to honour Joe Slovo









SACP to honour Joe Slovo TWENTY-FIVE years after his death, the life and times of the former national chairperson of the SACP during the Codesa talks and early years of democracy, Joe Slovo, will be commemorated next Monday. Slovo, who also served in the ANC’s national executive committee, succumbed to cancer on January 6, 1995, aged 69. At the time of his death, he was the minister of Housing in the Nelson Mandela-led government of national unity. To remember the communist who was widely credited as an intellectual and key figure of the alliance during the negotiations, the SACP, led by its general secretary, Blade Nzimande, will examine his widely referenced writings. SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo yesterday said that Slovo had wanted a 25-year review of progress made by the country in the post-apartheid era. “This will be the 25th annual commemoration, which is itself a significant theme. Two other major themes will run through the commemoration. The first will be Slovo’s key writings. Based on the writings, a 25-year review of progress and challenges in post-apartheid South Africa will be made. Related to this, the economy will be a major theme,” Mashilo said.

He added: “In this regard, great importance will be attached to how to concretely move our democratic transition into the strategic perspective of the necessity to drive a second, more radical phase, to solve our national problems, overcome our national challenges and advance to a future of shared prosperity. The overall theme will be those adopted by our special national congress in December 2019: 'Rebuild our movement; Socialism is the future, build it now.'”

He further said this year’s commemoration, being a significant one, would be slightly different as it would be preceded by a night vigil that would host a political school. The vigil and school would take place at the historic Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto, and would be hosted by the party’s Linda Jabane District (SACP Johannesburg District).

The main commemoration would be held at the Avalon Cemetery in Soweto, and alliance partners were expected to take part.

“The representatives of the ANC and Cosatu who will deliver their messages of support will be confirmed publicly by the SACP and both the alliance partners as soon as they confirm who they are.

“Based on previous years, this information is usually made available a day before the event,” Mashilo said.

Politics Bureau