SACP unveils robust political strategy against neoliberalism ahead of 2024 elections

The South African Communist Party (SACP) has strengthened its political strategy and efforts against neoliberalism as South Africa approaches the 2024 national and provincial elections in 2024. In its year-end statement, the SACP said it plans on holding a number of engagements with its allies and embark on an active struggle at all levels to reconfigure the alliance as its preferred modality.

“We will use this to mobilise the working-class, elevating our independent voice, to intensify the struggle to put working-class interests to the front. The SACP is calling on all people who are eligible to vote to register online, at any time, or in person during the final voter registration weekend, on 3 and 4 February 2024,” the SACP said. It said the SACP was simultaneously forging a popular left front and building a mass-based socialist movement. This, it said, was also crucial for the adoption of new, more effective strategies and modalities on all fronts of the broader political struggle. According to the SACP, neoliberal policy choices, corruption and governance decay under state capture were responsible for the collapse of state-owned enterprises and critical economic infrastructure networks, such as rail networks, ports, and electric power generation capacity.

“We need greater working-class unity to resolve these issues and build a robust and diverse public economic sector characterised by thriving state-owned enterprises and infrastructure networks,” it said. All the SACP campaigns will be streamlined to achieve gender equality. This struggle will be inclusive of the fight to end gender-based violence, the party said. In the same vein, the SACP also called for the end to both the legacy of racial oppression and its continuing practices of racism.