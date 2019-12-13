The SACP said investigations should include the period when former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was at the helm, and also focus on other procurement after her removal in October 2017.
The call came as the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria dismissed Myeni’s last bid to stop Outa and the SAA Pilots Association (SAAPA) from going ahead with their court application to declare her a delinquent director during her period as SAA board chairperson until October 2017.
Outa and SAAPA argue in their court application - due to be heard on January 27 - that Myeni was allegedly responsible for the appointment of a company called BnP as a transaction adviser.
They also argued that BnP was appointed in April to source funding of R15 billion for the national airline, and argue that the appointment was made despite BnP having lost their financial services provider certificate.